The Rockets nearly lost their season-opener on a buzzer beater, but unlike Kevin Durant's attempt at a game-winner, Eric Gordon's corner three Wednesday counted, and gave Houston a 105-104 win in Philadelphia.

Down by two, Gordon inbounded the ball to Ryan Anderson with just more than six seconds remaining in the game. James Harden came to get the ball from Anderson on a handoff and then went toward the corner where Gordon was being watched by Joel Embiid.

Harden got Embiid to shade toward him, allowing him to dish it off to Gordon in the corner who then pump-faked Embiid before launching the game-winner, which dropped through the net right after time expired.

ERIC GORDON CASHES THE GAME-WINNER AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/Y7BvCPphMA — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) October 26, 2017

This win brought the Rockets to 4-1 and dropped the 76ers to 1-4. Houston plays the Hornets Friday.