Watch: Eric Gordon Game-Winning Three Lifts the Rockets Over the Sixers

The Rockets were down 2 with time running out before James Harden found Eric Gordon in the corner.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 25, 2017

The Rockets nearly lost their season-opener on a buzzer beater, but unlike Kevin Durant's attempt at a game-winner, Eric Gordon's corner three Wednesday counted, and gave Houston a 105-104 win in Philadelphia.

Down by two, Gordon inbounded the ball to Ryan Anderson with just more than six seconds remaining in the game. James Harden came to get the ball from Anderson on a handoff and then went toward the corner where Gordon was being watched by Joel Embiid.

Harden got Embiid to shade toward him, allowing him to dish it off to Gordon in the corner who then pump-faked Embiid before launching the game-winner, which dropped through the net right after time expired.

This win brought the Rockets to 4-1 and dropped the 76ers to 1-4. Houston plays the Hornets Friday.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters