Watch: Isaiah Thomas Makes Guest Appearance on Law & Order: SVU

What's better than playing yourself on television?

By Khadrice Rollins
October 25, 2017

Is an Emmy in Isaiah Thomas' future?

Well, probably not. But the NBA All-Star did make a guest appearance on NBC's Law & Order: SVU Wednesday, which is a step in the right direction.

No, Thomas was not the guy that committed the crime, although imagining Isaiah and Ice-T in an interrogation room is making me wish that the writers decided to go in that direction.

Instead, the Cavaliers new point guard played himself in an episode about a 10-year-old kidnapping case that got reopened when a woman is found walking around Central Park.

• Alex Rodriguez, Mark Cuban and the Gronkowski Brothers Made for Great TV on Shark Tank

Check out his appearance below:

Thomas says he's been a fan of SVU since he was 16 and is interested in getting into more acting because it's something he's always wanted to do.

He wasn't quite as captivating as Quavo of the Migos on Atlanta, but Thomas could definitely handle a bigger and more dramatic role the next time he's on a set.

