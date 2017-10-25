Is an Emmy in Isaiah Thomas' future?

Well, probably not. But the NBA All-Star did make a guest appearance on NBC's Law & Order: SVU Wednesday, which is a step in the right direction.

No, Thomas was not the guy that committed the crime, although imagining Isaiah and Ice-T in an interrogation room is making me wish that the writers decided to go in that direction.

Instead, the Cavaliers new point guard played himself in an episode about a 10-year-old kidnapping case that got reopened when a woman is found walking around Central Park.

Check out his appearance below:

The Cavs lost to the Nets in Brooklyn tonight



meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas made his acting debut on 'Law & Order: SVU' pic.twitter.com/VPt48uoqnI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2017

Thomas says he's been a fan of SVU since he was 16 and is interested in getting into more acting because it's something he's always wanted to do.

He wasn't quite as captivating as Quavo of the Migos on Atlanta, but Thomas could definitely handle a bigger and more dramatic role the next time he's on a set.