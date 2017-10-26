Shaun Livingston Will Miss Warriors Game to Attend Funeral of Devin Harris’s Brother

Devin Harris’s brother, Bruce, was killed in a car crash. 

By Dan Gartland
October 26, 2017

Warriors guard Shaun Livingston will miss Friday’s game against the Wizards to attend the funeral of Devin Harris’s brother, Bruce, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday

Bruce Harris died last Thursday in a car crash in Dallas. The 38-year-old and another man were in a disabled car on a highway that was plowed into from behind by another car. Harris’s car caught on fire and he died hours later at a hospital. 

Bruce Harris’s son Brayden attended Monday night’s Mavericks-Warriors game and Livingston and Mavs guard Seth Curry helped coordinate a meeting between Brayden and Stephen Curry. 

Harris and Livingston are close friends. Though they have not been NBA teammates, they were taken back-to-back in the 2004 draft. 

The Warriors are back in action at home Sunday against the Pistons. 

