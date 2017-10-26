Warriors guard Shaun Livingston will miss Friday’s game against the Wizards to attend the funeral of Devin Harris’s brother, Bruce, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday.

Bruce Harris died last Thursday in a car crash in Dallas. The 38-year-old and another man were in a disabled car on a highway that was plowed into from behind by another car. Harris’s car caught on fire and he died hours later at a hospital.

Bruce Harris’s son Brayden attended Monday night’s Mavericks-Warriors game and Livingston and Mavs guard Seth Curry helped coordinate a meeting between Brayden and Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry consoles Devin Harris' nephew, who lost his father in a car accident last week

Harris and Livingston are close friends. Though they have not been NBA teammates, they were taken back-to-back in the 2004 draft.

The Warriors are back in action at home Sunday against the Pistons.