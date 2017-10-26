Stephen Curry responded to Paul Pierce's declaration that John Wall is "the best point guard in the league," by not responding.

The question came ahead of Golden State's matchup with the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

In the video posted by The San Francisco Examiner's Karl Buscheck, Curry ponders the question, shakes his head and then diplomatically offers no response with a sly smile.

Steph with the hilarious reaction when asked about Paul Pierce calling John Wall he beat point guard in the NBA... pic.twitter.com/7cPWoSqvBF — Karl Buscheck (@KarlBuscheck) October 26, 2017

It's no secret Wall doesn't think he's given his due in the NBA. In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, he said "They still don't respect me." Before the season started this year, he tweeted a promotional poster that did not include himself, with the caption "Jokes."

But earlier this week, Pierce gave Wall that respect. The NBA legend turned ESPN analyst called Wall "the best point guard in the league," adding that if a player doesn't give him the space to shoot a jumper, "he'll embarrass you all night."

The Warriors are 3–2 this season. The Wizards are 3–1.