Stephen Curry Had a Hilarious Reaction To Paul Pierce Calling John Wall 'The Best'

Stephen Curry responded to Paul Pierce's declaration that John Wall is "the best point guard in the league," by not responding. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 26, 2017

Stephen Curry responded to Paul Pierce's declaration that John Wall is "the best point guard in the league," by not responding.

The question came ahead of Golden State's matchup with the Washington Wizards on Friday night. 

In the video posted by The San Francisco Examiner's Karl Buscheck, Curry ponders the question, shakes his head and then diplomatically offers no response with a sly smile.

It's no secret Wall doesn't think he's given his due in the NBA. In an interview with Sports Illustrated last year, he said "They still don't respect me." Before the season started this year, he tweeted a promotional poster that did not include himself, with the caption "Jokes."

But earlier this week, Pierce gave Wall that respect. The NBA legend turned ESPN analyst called Wall "the best point guard in the league," adding that if a player doesn't give him the space to shoot a jumper, "he'll embarrass you all night."

The Warriors are 3–2 this season. The Wizards are 3–1.

