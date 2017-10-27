Blake Griffin seems to be enjoying life without Chris Paul.

Griffin and the new-look Clippers improved to 4–0 on Thursday, as Griffin hit a buzzer-beating three in Portland to keep his team unbeaten with a 104-103 win—and at the top of the Western Conference. Griffin was an absolute monster in the fourth, scoring 16 of his 25 points in the final frame.

Blake scored Los Angeles’s last nine points, but none more important than the three he sank from the left wing as time expired.

Griffin was aided greatly by Patrick Beverley throughout Thursday’s win, as the point guard scored 13 points while picking up an impressive five offensive rebounds. Danilo Gallinari and Austin Rivers each added 16 points, while DeAndre Jordan scored 7 and collected 18 boards.

Rivers had an especially memorable night. The coach’s son hit a big three in the fourth quarter, then eventually fouled out—but not before having his finger dislocated and subsequently popped back in before the Blazers’ final possession.

L.A. overcame a combined 48 points from Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, as the duo teamed up to shoot 50% from three. McCollum, however, missed a late free throw that would’ve given the Blazers a three-point lead, which opened the door for Griffin’s game winner.

The Clippers’ 4–0 start is tied for the second-best in franchise history.