Watch: Draymond Green And Bradley Beal Get Ejected After Fighting

Bradley Beal decided he had enough of Draymond Green Friday.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 27, 2017

Late in the first half of Friday's game between the Warriors and the Wizards, Draymond Green and Bradley Beal ended up in a scrum that led to both players getting ejected.

While battling for a rebound with less than a minute left in the second quarter, Beal hit Green in the face from behind, causing Green to turn around and wrap up Beal.

Punches were not thrown, but the two players grappled each other to the ground causing refs and teammates to have to separate them on the baseline.

Green already had a technical foul from earlier in the quarter after arguing with an official over an offensive foul.

After the altercation, Green's jersey was ripped.

The Wizards lead the Warriors on the road 67-53 at the half.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters