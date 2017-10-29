Did you ever imagine what Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins would look like if they were really scared of something?

Well, thanks to Nike, we got to find out just how the Pelicans would react to getting frightened in a haunted house.

Between the pure fear that comes into players' eyes as each character jumps out at them and Davis frantically asking where Cousins is at the end of the video, there is a lot to enjoy.

Well, unless you are one of the Pelicans. It doesn't seem like they were having a ton of fun while this was happening.

Who would have pegged AD to be the one to just hold somebody out of fear?