The Philadelphia 76ers will not pick up Jahlil Okafor's fourth-year option on his rookie contract, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The deadline to pick up the option is Tuesday night.

The 76ers drafted Okafor with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and would have made $6.3 million next season if it was picked up.

The Sixers picked up Justin Anderson's fourth-year option for $2.5 million.

Okafor is averaging 10.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game this season. Unless he is traded or released, he is expected to become a free agent next season.