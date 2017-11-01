Manu Ginobili’s Three-Year-Old Was a Bat for Halloween

The kid doesn’t know about his dad’s history with bats. 

By Dan Gartland
November 01, 2017

More than the championships, All-Star appearances and Sixth Man of the Year awards, Manu Ginobili may be most well know for what he did during a timeout in a game in 2009. Who can forget the time he swatted a bat out of midair and carried it off the court?

Sadly, Ginobili’s youngest son, three-year-old Luca, isn’t familiar with the story. He has, however, acquired a fondness for bats and decided that’s what he wanted to be for Halloween. 

“He wanted to be a bat, yeah,” Ginobili told the San Antonio Express-News. “The little one doesn’t know yet.”

Manu said his costume was just a skeleton shirt and mask, which is disappointing. He missed a golden opportunity to dress up as the security guard he passed the bat to and carry his son around all night. 

 

