Republicans are busy working on a tax plan, the details of which I will spare you because this is a sports website.

So, how does something as mundane as tax policy relate to something as electric as sport? The GOP mentioned Warriors star Stephen Curry as part of its justification for lowering the tax rate for pass-through businesses. Namely, the plan highlights the income difference between Stephen Curry and "Steve's Bike Shop," possibly because whoever wrote the plan thought Stephen is pronounced like Steve or Steven. Which, of course, it's not.

There is only one person mentioned in GOP tax plan and it’s Steph Curry. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YynmtvNgyH — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 2, 2017

Curry, who is no fan of President Donald Trump and recently played golf with President Barack Obama, responded.

I wonder if Steve’s Bike shop is hiring... — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 2, 2017

The two-time MVP's intended meaning is unclear here—is he trying to say he'd enjoy the tax break being given to Steve's Bike Shop? Maybe. It's more likely he's just making a joke after he was literally the only human being mentioned by name in the Republicans' tax plan.