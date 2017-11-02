The GOP Tax Plan Mentioned Steph Curry, So He Responded

The GOP mentioned Stephen Curry in its tax plan, so the Warriors star responded. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 02, 2017

Republicans are busy working on a tax plan, the details of which I will spare you because this is a sports website. 

So, how does something as mundane as tax policy relate to something as electric as sport? The GOP mentioned Warriors star Stephen Curry as part of its justification for lowering the tax rate for pass-through businesses. Namely, the plan highlights the income difference between Stephen Curry and "Steve's Bike Shop," possibly because whoever wrote the plan thought Stephen is pronounced like Steve or Steven. Which, of course, it's not. 

Curry, who is no fan of President Donald Trump and recently played golf with President Barack Obama, responded.

The two-time MVP's intended meaning is unclear here—is he trying to say he'd enjoy the tax break being given to Steve's Bike Shop? Maybe. It's more likely he's just making a joke after he was literally the only human being mentioned by name in the Republicans' tax plan. 

