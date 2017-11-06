Spurs' Gasol, Popovich Comment on Texas Shooting

Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images

Spurs' Gasol on Texas shooting: 'It’s a reality that needs to be addressed'

By Scooby Axson
November 06, 2017

San Antonio Spurs forward Pau Gasol and head coach Gregg Popovich both addressed the shooting that took place in Sutherland Springs, Texas with Gasol saying that America's gun laws need to be addressed.

A gunman fired upon a church on Sunday morning in a town about 30 miles from San Antonio, killing 26 people and injuring up to 20 more.

"It’s anywhere — concerts, schools, churches, kids. I mean, it’s devastating. But it’s a reality that needs to be addressed," Gasol said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. "I’m unaware of how or the powers behind the gun laws and gun organizations in this country, but you need to protect the innocent. It’s happened down the road. It could have happened to any of us. It could happen in the supermarket next time. It could happen anywhere. It’s gotten to a point that it’s really worrisome. Really worrisome.”

Gasol said that the gun violence is "too repetitive" and that everyone has to be concerned about their well–being

After the Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Popovich was in no mood to talk about basketball.

"When you think about the tragedy that those families are suffering, it's just inconceivable and impossible to put your head around," Popovich said. "So I think talking about basketball tonight is probably pretty inappropriate."

