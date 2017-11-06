Steve Kerr on Gun Violence in America: ‘It’s Disgusting and It’s a Shame’

Steve Kerr has long been an advocate of stricter gun laws. 

By Dan Gartland
November 06, 2017

For the second time in the span of less than a month, Warriors coach Steve Kerr made a plea for the United States to strengthen its gun laws. 

As he did following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people, Kerr spoke about gun control Monday after a gunman killed 26 people at Texas church on Sunday. Kerr, whose father was assassinated in Lebanon in 1984, has long been an advocate of stricter gun laws. On Monday, he encouraged looking at the problem as “a public safety issue, a public health issue” and referenced an article published earlier in the day in the New York Times that drew parallels to the car industry

“Our government has to lead the way and they can’t just cave into the NRA just because the NRA wants to make money,” Kerr said. “They have to put people’s safety and health over the interest of the gun lobby and the gun industry. It doesn’t seem like it would be that far of a stretch. But for whatever reason, we’re paralyzed and unable to do anything to protect our citizens. It’s disgusting and it’s a shame.”

Kerr spoke at length about gun control on a podcast with the Mercury News last year.

