Jayson Tatum will not return for the Celtics Wednesday and will miss the rest of the game against the Lakers with right ankle soreness, the team announced.

Tatum was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of the game.

The No. 3 pick of the 2017 draft has been a big part of Boston's 9-2 start to the season.

He is shooting 50 percent from the field and averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 31.6 minutes. The former Duke star is also shooting 52.9 percent from three.