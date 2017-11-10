After an offseason in which they traded for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, the Oklahoma City Thunder entered the season with high hopes. Things haven't gone as planned, to put it lightly, as the Thunder have played some ugly, isolation-heavy basketball en route to a 4-7 start to the season.

They're last in the league in total passes and first in isolation percentage. When this team was assembled, everyone's worst fears were that Russell Westbrook, George and Anthony wouldn't fit seamlessly together, and that ball movement would be an issue. Through eleven games, that's been exactly the case.

After the team's latest loss, a 102-94 defeat to the Nuggets to brought their losing streak to four, the Thunder held an extended team meeting to talk out issues they're having, according to The Norman Transcript.

"You have to talk about it," Anthony told the Transcript. "You have to look at it. You have to be up front with everybody. Everybody's got to be held accountable for what's going on."

In the hypercompetitive Western Conference, these early-season losses will have a significant effect on seeding. The Thunder need to figure things out quickly.

The Thunder will have a chance to bounce back when they host the Clippers on Friday night.