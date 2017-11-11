Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry penned an essay discussing an athlete's platform, and the idea that athletes have disrespected the military for The Players' Tribune in honor of Veterans Day.

Called "The Noise," the essay discuses an athlete's decision to use their platform in protest of social issues.

He discussed the issue of using sports as a form of protest when he's talked with former veterans.

"And every single veteran I’ve spoken to, they’ve all said pretty much the exact same thing: That this conversation we’ve started to have in the world of sports … whether it’s been Colin kneeling, or entire NFL teams finding their own ways to show unity, or me saying that I didn’t want to go to the White House — it’s the opposite of disrespectful to them."

As we celebrate Veterans today, let us be louder than all of this silence — and quieter than all of this noise.https://t.co/xUMtcf8Tbm — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 11, 2017

He talked about how on his wife restaurants' opening, he meant a veteran named Michael, and they had a long conversation about the needs of veterans.

"We hear all the time on TV and social media about “supporting our troops.” But it’s not just about saluting them or thanking them for their service at the airport — and it’s definitely not just about how we observe the national anthem. Michael told me that our veterans need real action. They need real help with medical services, and access to jobs, and readjusting to society."

He also talked about the morning he woke up in surprise to find President Donald Trump tweeted at him.

He stated that its the same people who couldn't understand his decision to not go to the White House, who think that peaceful protests are a sign of disrespect. He listed this as the main reason why he wrote the post, that he wanted to talk about "real issues."

He ended his essay by saying, "Let’s use our platforms, and take this day, to talk about how we can be louder than all of this silence — and quieter than all of this noise."