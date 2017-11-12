Report: D'Angelo Russell to Miss Several Games with Knee Injury

D'Angelo Russell will reportedly miss multiple games with a left knee contusion. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 12, 2017

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell will miss multiple games with a left knee contusion, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The injury happened during the Nets' loss to the Jazz on Saturday night, and he returned to MRI with the rest of the team and had an MRI on Sunday, per Wojnarowski. 

Russell, who the Lakers traded along with Timofey Mozgov to the Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and a first-round pick, is enjoying a breakout season, The third-year guard, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is averaging 21 points and 5.7 assists on the season. 

