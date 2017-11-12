Report: Rudy Gobert Out Four-Six Weeks With Bone Bruise in Right Knee

Jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly has a bone bruise in his right knee.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 12, 2017

Jazz center Rudy Gobert will be out for four to six weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

According to Charania, Gobert suffered the injury Friday in Utah's 84-74 loss against the Heat.

Gobert is leading the NBA with 2.5 blocks per game this season. He is also fifth in the league shooting 62 percent from the field.

The 5-7 Jazz have games against the Timberwolves, 76ers, Nuggets, Clippers and Pelicans over the next few weeks.

Gobert, 25, is averaging 13.9 points and 10.5 rebounds in his fifth season.

