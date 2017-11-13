Watch: LeBron James and Enes Kanter Go Toe-to-Toe After Pre-Game War of Words

By Dan Gartland
November 13, 2017

After a minor dispute that played out in the press, tensions boiled between LeBron James and Enes Kanter in Monday’s Knicks-Cavaliers game. 

James rubbed Knicks players the wrong way when he said New York should have drafted Dennis Smith Jr. over Frank Ntilikina. James clarified later that he meant the remark as a dig at Phil Jackson and not Ntilikina but he was still greeted with hostility from the MSG crowd beginning with pre-game introductions. 

Things came to a head late in the first quarter after a LeBron dunk. Ntilikina went to collect the ball but James stood in his path and wouldn’t budge. Unintimidated, Ntilikina shoved James. LeBron barked back and Kanter came to the rookie’s defense. 

James also hinted at a bit of disdain for Kanter before the game. 

“[The Smith comment is] just that you’re stating what you see,” LeBron said. “That’s all that is, for clarification of people who just live in the box and for Enes Kanter who always got something to say, who says – I don’t know what’s wrong with him.”

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters