The subway in New York City is filled with many things: rats, people and excessive heat are among just some of the unique characteristics of the city's most popular public transportation system. But on Monday, the subway played hosts to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs took a page out of the common man's book, taking the New York City subway after a morning shootaround at Madison Square Garden.

When in NYC...do as the New Yorkers do.



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/XQIKAsRGCA — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 13, 2017

Cleveland faces the New York Knicks Monday evening, but took some time to be "like real citizens," according to J.R. Smith. SI's Jake Fischer reported the Cavs team bus got jammed in traffic on the way to the arena, leading to the switch in transportation.

LeBron James narrated most of the video, confirming it was his first time taking the subway in New York and second time overall. "As long as I'm getting on the right (expletive) train that's all I care about," he said.

Clearly not everyone was impressed with the team, though, as LeBron gets close and personal with a rider who was visibly upset when the Cavaliers superstar tried to film him.

I don't know about you, but if I was sitting next to LeBron, J.R. and the rest of the Cavs, it would be a pretty great day.

At least this is better than the time the Knicks dealt with the subway.