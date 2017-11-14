LeBron James posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday morning with the caption "You're welcome.. [Crown Emoji] of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness."

It appears to be a subtle shot at Knicks fans and big man Enes Kanter for the entertaining comeback where the Cavaliers outscored the Knicks 43–25 in the fourth quarter to down the Knicks 104–101 at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. The original photo was taken by Jesse D. Garrabrant.

James finished the night with 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

After the game, Kanter said, ""I don't care ... what you call yourself. King, Queen, Princess, whatever you are. You know what, we're going to fight and nobody out there (is) going to punk us."

James replied with "I'm the King, my wife is the Queen and my daughter is the Princess."

James will return to Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks again on April 9.