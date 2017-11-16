Watch: Joel Embiid Gives Game-Worn Jersey to Young Fan Celebrating Birthday

Joel Embiid gaves his game-worn jersey after a career night to a young fan celebrating his birthday.

By Daniel Rapaport
November 16, 2017

Joel Embiid had the best game of his career last night, giving Lakers fans a first-hand example of his prodigious talent. His final stat line was video game-esque: a career-high 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks. 

It's not the first great game Embiid's had, but this felt like a tangible step on his journey to superstardom. So what did Embiid do with the jersey from the night? Did he keep it for himself?

Nah. Embiid sought out a Sixers fan and found a young guy celebrating his birthday. 

That sweat-filled jersey probably weighs about as much as the kid does, but that's an awesome gesture from one of the most likeable players in the league. He's incredible on the court and hilarious off it. I'm buying Joel Embiid stock.

