Report: Clippers' Patrick Beverley Out After Right Knee Surgery

Beverley, 29, was traded to the Clippers in June in the multiplayer trade that sent Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets.

By Nihal Kolur
November 22, 2017

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley underwent right knee surgery Wednesday and will be out indefinitely, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Beverley had missed five straight games because of knee soreness, but returned to action Monday against the Knicks, playing 22 minutes while securing nine points, six rebounds and two assists.

While sources told ESPN there was no immediate timetable for Beverley's return, the 29-year-old point guard is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

The Clippers have lost nine straight games to drop to 5-11 on the season. Los Angeles will travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Wednesday night.

Blake Griffin And The Clippers Are Not Built To Survive Injury

Beverley was acquired by the Clippers from the Houston Rockets this past summer in the multiplayer trade that sent Chris Paul to Houston. In 11 games this season, Beverley has averaged 12.9 points, three assists and three rebounds.

