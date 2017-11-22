Watch: Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Get In Heated Exchange During Third Quarter

If only the hot mic could have picked up what these two were saying to each other.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 22, 2017

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant are clearly back on speaking terms now. However, based on the way they were talking to each other Wednesday, it doesn't seem like the words they are exchanging are about meeting up after the game to hang out together.

The two former MVPs had heated conversation throughout the matchup between the Thunder and the Warriors, and had a few really intense moments during the game.

In a game that the Thunder controlled from the start, tensions initially started to bubble up in the second quarter after a turnover on a pass intended for Durant. When Draymond Green was called for a foul shortly after that, the two really started jawing at each other.

Then, in the middle of the third quarter, Durant and Westbrook found themselves face-to-face after another stop in play.

Durant got the better of the matchups last season as the Warriors went 4-0 against the Thunder and Durant averaged 37.7 points on 65.6 percent shooting with 9.3 rebounds in the three games he played. This time around however, Westbrook had a season-high 34 points, finished one assist shy of a triple double and the Thunder picked up a 108-91 win.

After the game, Durant downplayed the exchanges and said they didn't actually mean anything.

Westbrook on the other hand described the incidents as him letting Durant know he is "coming at your neck every single night."

