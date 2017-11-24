Derrick Rose is evaluating what his future in basketball will be while he is away from the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com report.

According to ESPN, one Cavaliers source said Rose is "tired of being hurt and it's taking a toll on him mentally." Additionally, there is "growing uncertainty inside and outside" the Cavaliers about whether or not Rose will return to the team.

On Oct. 20 Rose went down with an ankle injury in a Cavaliers win over the Bucks. He missed Cleveland's next four games, but returned Oct. 29 for a loss to the Knicks. Rose played four games after that, but has not been on the court since a Nov. 7 win over Milwaukee.

Throughout his career, Rose has had to deal with various injuries, with the most damaging ones coming after his 2010-11 MVP season. He missed 27 games during the 2011-12 season that was only 66 games, and then in the first game of the playoffs, he tore his ACL in his left knee.

Rose missed all of the next season recovering from the torn ACL, and then played in only 10 games in the 2013-14 season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee.

He appeared in 51 games in 2014-15, 66 in 2015-16, his last year with the Bulls after they drafted him No.1 in 2008. Last year with the Knicks he played 64 games. In seven games this season he is averaging 14.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field.