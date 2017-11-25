Watch: Warriors' Jordan Bell Perfectly Disses The Bulls

After his first career start, Bell was in a happy mood.

By Nihal Kolur
November 25, 2017

Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell is clearly happy he's on the Warriors and not the Bulls.

While Chicago drafted the former Oregon standout with pick No. 38 in last year's NBA draft, the Bulls then traded Bell to the defending champion Warriors for $3.5 million.

With Draymond Green out for rest during Friday's game against Chicago, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr decided to give Bell his first career NBA start against the team that drafted him. 

Before the game, Bell said he didn't take the trade to heart. "They made it clear they didn't want me. They drafted me for the Warriors so I don't take it to heart," Bell said. "[The Bulls] were in a rebuild and I guess I probably would've helped them win more than they wanted to."

Once the game started, though, Bell's mood changed. The 22-year-old scored seven points and gathered six rebounds, four assists and six blocks in 26 minutes on Friday and made sure to let the Bulls know what they missed out on.

After finishing an and-1, Bell flashed the money sign and yelled "3.5."

In post-game interviews after the Warriors' 143-94 blowout win over Chicago, Bell wasn't shy about rubbing his performance in. 

"I wanted to see how cash considerations was doing over there," he said.

Well played, young fella.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters