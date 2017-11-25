Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell is clearly happy he's on the Warriors and not the Bulls.

While Chicago drafted the former Oregon standout with pick No. 38 in last year's NBA draft, the Bulls then traded Bell to the defending champion Warriors for $3.5 million.

With Draymond Green out for rest during Friday's game against Chicago, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr decided to give Bell his first career NBA start against the team that drafted him.

Before the game, Bell said he didn't take the trade to heart. "They made it clear they didn't want me. They drafted me for the Warriors so I don't take it to heart," Bell said. "[The Bulls] were in a rebuild and I guess I probably would've helped them win more than they wanted to."

Once the game started, though, Bell's mood changed. The 22-year-old scored seven points and gathered six rebounds, four assists and six blocks in 26 minutes on Friday and made sure to let the Bulls know what they missed out on.

After finishing an and-1, Bell flashed the money sign and yelled "3.5."

🗣: 3.5!



Jordan Bell reminds the Bulls what they're missing pic.twitter.com/OOhCWFOlxq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2017

In post-game interviews after the Warriors' 143-94 blowout win over Chicago, Bell wasn't shy about rubbing his performance in.

"I wanted to see how cash considerations was doing over there," he said.

Well played, young fella.