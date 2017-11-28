Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the 120–115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Griffin was still being evaluated on Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers pointed the finger at Lonzo Ball for causing the injury.

"You could see right when it happened. I was yelling right away. Lonzo ​trying to make a play, but he went in. Usually when you go in like that, that hard ... they call it," Rivers said. "I think Lonzo knocked someone into Blake and it was like a trigger effect."

If you re-watch the video below, it appears Clippers teammate Austin Rivers collided with Griffin after his momentum caused him to awkwardly run into Griffin.

Watch the play below (viewer's discretion is advised):

Doc Rivers tried to blame this on Lonzo Ball... pic.twitter.com/tzA9UdTyfA — David Astramskas (@redapples) November 28, 2017

Griffin signed a five-year deal worth $173 million during the offseason to remain with the Clippers. The Clippers are 8–11 on the year.