Watch: Anthony Davis Gets Ejected For First Time In Career After Yelling At Ref

Anthony Davis did not agree with this ref about a foul call.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 29, 2017

Anthony Davis was ejected from a game for the first time in his career Wednesday.

The Pelicans four-time All-Star was sent out in the second quarter of the contest against the Timberwolves after arguing a foul call with a referee.

Davis contested a dunk attempt by Karl-Anthony Towns and was whistled for his second foul of the night, but he strongly disagreed, and this led to him being tossed from the game.

After being ejected, Davis needed to be held back by teammates as he continued to yell at the ref.

• Should We Believe in Boogie, the Brow and the Pelicans?

Davis joins LeBron James as a fellow All-NBA performer who received his first career ejection this week. James was tossed from Tuesday's game between the Heat and Cavaliers after arguing about not getting a foul call.

The Timberwolves lead the Pelicans in the third quarter.

