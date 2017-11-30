Memphis Grizzlies general manager said the team has no plans to trade their two best players, forward Marc Gasol and point guard Mike Conley.

The team has lost nine games in a row, following a 104-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Memmphis also fired head coach David Fizdale earlier this week.

"We have no intention to trade Marc," Wallace said to ESPN.com. "We never seriously considered that at all. We never placed any calls to any teams in that regard. So that's not happening.

"It's not just Marc that this whole equation is about. It's also Mike Conley, when he comes back. We've got two guys among the elite in the league at their respective positions that are still very much in their window with an awful lot of tread left on their tires."

Conley has missed the last seven games with an Achilles injury and is expected to be back in the lineup in two to three weeks.

Gasol was benched during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Fizdale was fired the next day and Wallace admitted their frayed relationship was a factor in Fizdale's dismissal.

"Our expectation always is to be a playoff team and have a chance to do some things when we get in there. We're behind in the standings right now, but it's a long way to go. When we get our guys back, I think we'll surge," Wallace said.

Memphis has made the postseason in each of the last seven seasons and are currently 7–13 this season, 12th place in the Western Conference.