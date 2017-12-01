Report: Iman Shumpert Undergoes Meniscus Surgery, Expected to Miss Two Months

Shumpert has missed four out of the past five games for the 15-7 Cavaliers.

By Nihal Kolur
December 01, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert underwent meniscus surgery on Friday for a small tear in his left knee and is expected to miss two months, Yahoo's Shams Charania reports.

According to ESPN, the procedure was completed at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. The Cavaliers announced Thursday night that Shumpert would undergo surgery.

The 27-year-old has missed four out of the Cavs' past five games because of left knee effusion. After playing just seven minutes in Cleveland's win over Philadelphia on Monday, Shumpert was re-evaluated by team doctors, who determined surgery was necessary.

Because of injuries to Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas, Shumpert has started six out of 13 games this season. However, the ninth-year guard has struggled, averaging just 4.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 38.6 percent from the field in 20.8 minutes per game for the 15-7 Cavaliers.

After Cleveland's 121-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Cavs' guard Dwyane Wade offered support for his teammate on Twitter.

Shumpert, the No. 17 pick in the 2011 NBA draft, was traded by the Knicks to the Cavaliers in 2015. In July of that year, he re-signed with Cleveland to a four-year, $40 million contract.

