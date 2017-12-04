Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins Ejected For Jawing

Tempers boiled over between Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins on Monday night. 

By Dan Gartland
December 04, 2017

Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins were tossed from Monday night’s Warriors-Pelicans game after getting two technical fouls and their dispute continued backstage following the game. 

Durant and Cousins had been barking back and forth all game long but tensions boiled over as they jawed with each other late in the fourth quarter and were quickly ejected. 

Tempers were apparently still running high after the game was over, as the two players reportedly had to be separated when they rekindled the dispute near the locker rooms. 

This is the second time in three days that Durant has been ejected. He was tossed from Friday’s win over the Magic for arguing a call. Monday also marks the third consecutive game in which a Warriors player has been ejected, after Shaun Livingston was run from Sunday’s game for making contact with an official. Livingston and the referee in question Courtney Kirkland were both suspended as a result. 

NBA

