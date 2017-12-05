Police in Memphis have charged a man with the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Billy Turner, 46, was indicted Tuesday on a charge of first degree murder. He is being held on $1 million bond. The arrest comes one month after police announced they had found the murder weapon in a Mississippi lake, about 50 miles from where Wright’s body was found on July 28, 2010.

Wright went missing on the night of July 19, 2010, and made a 911 call in which nine gunshots could be heard. He had at least five gunshot wounds, but his body was so badly decomposed that it was unclear just how many times he’d been shot.

Wright was out of the NBA and living in Atlanta at the time of his death but was visiting Memphis. His ex-wife, Sherra Wright, told police he left her house in the suburb of Collierville after she heard him say on the phone that he was going to “flip something for $110,000.” She later told police that she believed Wright was carrying a large amount of cash at the time of his disappearance.

Though the ex-wife was a suspect in the killing, another popular theory was that Wright had gotten tied up in gang activity. Memphis’s Multi Agency Gang Unit arrested Turner.

Wright, who was 34 when he was killed, was a Memphis native who later starred for the University of Memphis. He was drafted seventh by the Clippers in 1996 and played a total of 13 NBA seasons for the Clippers, Hawks, Cavaliers, Kings and Grizzlies.