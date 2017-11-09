The Memphis police have recovered a gun from a Mississippi lake that they think is related to the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, according to Katie Fretland and Marc Perrusquia of The Commercial Appeal.

Wright's body was found in southeast Memphis in July 2010 and police found the gun in a Walnut, Miss. lake on County Road 302.

"It's believed that this is the murder weapon," Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee said according to The Commercial Appeal.

Shortly after midnight on July 19, 2010, Wright called the police for help near a Memphis golf course. On the recording of the call, nine gun shots can be heard. Wright was not found until 10 days later because the dispatchers could not pinpoint his location at the time of the call. When he was found, his body was so decomposed that it was hard to tell exactly how many times he had been shot or how many shooters there were.

The autopsy later revealed he was hit with two shots to the head, two to the chest and one to the right forearm, and shell casings of different caliber guns were found at the scene.

Wright, 34, played 13 seasons in the NBA, including five in Memphis with the Grizzlies.