LeBron James Buys Second Los Angeles Home for $23 Million

LeBron’s new house in Brentwood cost $23 million. Coincidence?

By Dan Gartland
December 07, 2017

Don’t expect those whispers about LeBron James joining the Lakers this summer to die down any time soon. 

LeBron has purchased a second mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, according to the Los Angeles Timesat the auspicious price of $23 million. 

The house is a newly built 15,846-square-foot behemoth with eight bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, elevator, home theater, spa, heated patio and more amenities. There’s also a wine cellar, which was probably a requirement, considering how much LeBron loves wine. (You can see a bunch of photos of the house here.)

James bought another house in Brentwood in 2015, a relative bargain at just a shade under $21 million. That house was 9,350 square-feet, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. During the last NBA Finals, James revealed that someone had painted the N-word on the house’s front gate

LeBron is set to hit free agency yet again this summer and much of the speculation on his next landing spot has focused on the Lakers. Upgrading his L.A. digs will only add fuel to the fire. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters