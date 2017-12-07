Apparently pulling LiAngelo out of UCLA and having him and LaMelo, age 16, sign with an agent wasn't enough newsmaking for LaVar Ball for the week.

The senior Ball has been in a verbal back-and-forth with President Donald Trump after he said Ball was ungrateful for the roll he played in securing LiAngelo's release when he was detained in China for shoplifting. Ball then said he sent the President three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes—one in red, one in white and one in blue—but that Trump didn't thank him for the gesture.

Now, Ball is doing what he does best—capitalizing on publicity. He just posted a video of his animated self dunking on an animated Trump who, I must say, looks much skinnier as an emoji.

Nothing left to say about this LaVar guy.