LaVar Ball Says He Sent Donald Trump a Pair of Big Baller Brand ZO2's

Ball says he sent the POTUS a pair of ZO2 Prime Remixes.

By Daniel Rapaport
November 30, 2017

LaVar Ball said he followed through and sent the President of the United States, Donald Trump, a pair of Big Baller Brand shoes. 

"I sent Trump his shoes," Ball told TMZ Sports outside the Staples Center, where his son scored 15 points and had 10 assists in the Lakers' 127-123 overtime loss to the Warriors. "He should have them—unless they took 'em!"

Last week,  Ball said he was going to send Trump a pair of the $495 Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime Remix shoes "so he can calm down a little bit." Trump had previously went on one of his Twitter rants to chide Ball for not thanking him for his part in securing the release of his son LiAngelo, who was arrested with two of his UCLA teammates for shoplifting on a team trip to China. 

Ball appeared on CNN—yes, seriously—to discuss the matter, and he told Chris Cuomo that he didn't see the need to thank the President. 

"If you help, you shouldn't have to say anything," Balll said. "Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son and let's just stay in our lane." With Ball's gift to the President, it would appear those lanes just crossed.

Your move, POTUS.

