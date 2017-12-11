Kawhi Leonard Expected to Make Season Debut for Spurs on Tuesday vs. Mavs

The Spurs have excelled this season, even without Kawhi Leonard. 

By Dan Gartland
December 11, 2017

The already dangerous Spurs will get a big boost on Tuesday with the return of All-Star Kawhi Leonard. 

Leonard, who has missed San Antonio’s first 27 games of the season with a quad injury, is listed as “probable” for Tuesday’s game against the Mavericks

Even without Leonard, the Spurs are off to a 19–8 start, good for third in the Western Conference. LaMarcus Aldridge is leading the team with 22.7 points per game and Kyle Anderson is averaging 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds after stepping into Leonard’s spot in the starting lineup. 

Getting Leonard back is a massive boon for the Spurs. They’re already just 2.5 games back of the Rockets for the league’s best record and now they’re adding a guy who finished in the top three in MVP voting in each of the last two seasons. 

