Here's What LeBron Said to Lonzo Ball After Last Night's Cavs—Lakers Game

LeBron tried to cover his mouth so the media couldn't see what he was saying, but a courtside mic picked up some of the conversation. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 15, 2017

LeBron James took a moment to impart some widom on Lonzo Ball after the Cavs' 121-112 win over the Lakers on Sunday. Because the never ending LeBron-to-L.A. rumor has picked up steam in recent months, with the Lakers' young core showing promise and LeBron's purchase of another home in Los Angeles' upscale Brentwood neighborhood, this conversation was particularly interesting to the NBA sphere. 

With that knowledge, LeBron covered his mouth so that no one could see what he was saying to the rookie. He even said after the game that what he and Ball discussed is none of the media's business. But the media are inescapable, and a courtisde mic picked up a part of what the four-time MVP had to say. 

"Find your zone and just stay f---ing locked in," James said, per r/NBA. "The media is going to ask you what I told you right now but so what. Just be aggressive every single day...it's white noise. That's all it is. Alright?"

Why LeBron opted to have a conversation he wanted to remain private on the court right after a nationally televised game is anyone's guest. Why not wait until after the game, in the locker rooms, or a good old fashioned phone call?

Anyways, sorry Laker fans, there is nothing in there to suggest that James is considering a move to L.A. Carry on. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters