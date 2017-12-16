LeBron James' Daughter is Just Like Him

Like father, like daughter.

Zhuri James already has her father's, LeBron James, knack for funny faces down.

In the video posted to her mom's instagram, Zhuri is making quite the face and it looks identical to some of her father's reactions to referees.

And the Oscar goes to...



Zhuri James for her uncanny impersonation of her father @KingJames reacting to refs 😂 😂 😂 👏 👏 👏



(via mrs_savannahrj/IG) pic.twitter.com/CXOPWdYeXD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 16, 2017

Ballislife originally posted the video to its instagram, and LeBron commented with laughing crying faces and the hands up, almost "what can you do" emoji.

LeBron has to be very, very proud.