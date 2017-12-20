Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas reconciled in an emotional Players Only Monthly special that aired on NBA TV Tuesday night.

“This has been a tremendous day,” Johnson said. “My wife, my mother, my father have been saying y’all need to get back together. So when everybody called, I said no question we’re going to do this. And just to sit across from you and relive those moments of fun, excellence, working hard, dreaming big. Who sits up at 19 or 21 dreaming of stuff we wanted to do and now we are here doing it.

“You are my brother. Let me apologize if I hurt you, that we haven’t been together and God is good to bring us back together.”

The two Hall of Famers’ relationship took a dive in the late 1980s as the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons played each other in two consecutive NBA Finals. Johnson also admitted in a co-authored book with Larry Bird that he helped keep Thomas off the 1992 U.S. Olympic Dream.