Wednesday, as always, is a busy night in the NBA, with 12 games on the schedule. With so many players to choose from, wading through all of the options for your DFS entry can be a daunting task. Have no fear, we are here to help. Consider using some of the players below and plugging them into our NBA Lineup Optimizer to help you end the evening a winner.

Point Guard

Russell Westbrook, vs. Jazz (FD: $11,400, DK: $11,400)

Projected Points: FD: 51.74, DK: 54.99

Westbrook is trying to put the Thunder on his back right now, posting four triple-doubles in his last eight games. The Thunder may be struggling, but it certainly hasn’t hurt Westbrook’s value in DFS. His 34.1% usage rate is second-best in the league, so don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon. He crushed the Jazz for 34 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists earlier this month, and could be an excellent option again Wednesday.

Dejounte Murray, at Trail Blazers (FD: $4,300: DK: $4,100)

Projected Points: FD: 12.7, DK: 13.26

Tony Parker (rest) has already been ruled out Wednesday, which should lead to extra playing time for Murray. The second-year player out of Washington started the last three games that Parker missed, averaging 19.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in those contests. The price is right to take a chance on him continuing that trend against the Trail Blazers.

Get further analysis of Wednesday's NBA ​DFS slate, lineup optimizers and more at Lineup Lab, your home for all your NBA, NFL and MLB DFS lineup needs.

Shooting Guard

Victor Oladipo, at Hawks (FD: $9,600, DK: $9,200)

Projected Points: FD: 45.43, DK: 45.69

Oladipo continues to lead the Pacers offense, scoring at least 26 points in six of his last seven games. Not only is his 30.7% usage rate the highest of his career, but it also ranks 11th in the league. He’s not just an offensive weapon, either, as he’s averaging 1.8 steals and 1.0 block per game, both career-highs. Even as his DFS price tag continues to rise, he should provide a great return on investment.

Josh Hart, at Rockets (FD: $3,900, DK: $3,000)

Projected Points: FD: 20.13, DK: 20.13

In one of the stranger developments we’ve seen this season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can’t travel outside of the state of California for 25 days due to a legal matter. He missed the Lakers last road game against the Cavaliers on Thursday, which landed Hart in the starting lineup. He did not let the opportunity go to waste, posting a double-double in 33 minutes. The rookie out of Villanova will likely start again Wednesday in what is a great matchup between two teams that are in the top-eight in the league in pace of play. Hart is an excellent option at this price.

Small Forward

Jimmy Butler, at Nuggets (FD: $9,400, DK: $8,800)

Projected Points: FD: 39.66, DK: 39.23

Butler had a back issue heading into Monday’s game against the Trail Blazers, but started and played 35 minutes. The big minutes should be no surprise, as he is averaging at least 37 minutes per game for the fifth straight season. He looks to be settled in on his new team, averaging 26.3 points over his last eight games. It’s important to note that he is small-forward eligible only on FanDuel. Regardless of which site you play, he is someone to consider for your entry.

Josh Richardson, at Celtics (FD: $5,800, DK: $5,900)

Projected Points: FD: 26.52, DK: 26.49

The Heat are decimated by injuries right now with Hassan Whiteside (knee) and James Johnson (ankle) out, and Justise Winslow (knee) listed as doubtful for Wednesday. Richardson has played at least 36 minutes in both of his last two games as a result, averaging 27.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 4.0 three-pointers per game. The Celtics are tough defensively, but volume alone should make Richardson a valuable option for your lineup.

Power Forward

Nikola Mirotic, vs. ORL (FD: $7,100, DK: $6,400)

Projected Points: FD: 20.48, DK: 20.81

The Bulls have won all six games since Mirotic returned from injury, which is pretty shocking considering they were 3-20 without him. Not only has he put up big numbers, but he’s been a steady veteran presence at the end of tight games. It doesn’t matter if he starts or comes off the bench, he always plays starter’s minutes. The Magic play at the seventh-fastest pace (102.2 possessions per game) in the league and will be without Aaron Gordon (calf), so don’t expect them to be able to slow down Mirotic on Wednesday.

Kyle Kuzma, at Rockets (FD: $5,400, DK: $5,800)

Projected Points: FD: 26.38, DK: 26.87

The Lakers will be without starting center Brook Lopez (ankle) for at least the next three weeks, freeing up some minutes in their frontcourt. Lopez was injured in Monday’s game against the Warriors, and Kuzma took advantage, scoring 25 points in 40 minutes. Like the Warriors, the Rockets also like to use a lot of small lineups, making Kuzma a matchup problem for them. He has significant potential at this price.

Center

Nikola Vucevic, at Bulls (FD: $10,000, DK: $9,400)

Projected Points: FD: 46.2, DK: 47.09

Vucevic is on fire right now, averaging 23.0 points, 14.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.3 blocks over his last six games. He played at least 35 minutes in four of those games, a trend that is likely to continue with Gordon out again Wednesday. The Bulls don’t have a lot of size up front outside of Robin Lopez, which is an advantage for Vucevic. He won’t be cheap, but you should still consider him for your entry based on his recent run of success.

Clint Capela, vs. Lakers (FD: $7,900, DK: $7,400)

Projected Points: FD: 34.14, DK: 34.85

The Rockets like to use a lot of small lineups to stretch the floor, leaving plenty of rebounding opportunities for Capela. Although he’s only averaging 26 minutes per game this season, he has been dominant on the glass with 11.3 rebounds per game. With so many scoring options around him, opposing defenses can’t key in on Capela, and that has helped lift him to a career-high average of 14.0 points per game. With the Lakers down Lopez on Wednesday, Capela should be able to cash in against their depleted frontcourt.