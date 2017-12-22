Watch: Kyrie Irving Not Into 'Hoopla' of Christmas

Kyrie Irving just doesn't get the "hoopla."

By Charlotte Carroll
December 22, 2017

Kyrie Irving doesn't have Dec. 25 marked in his calender as a holiday, and he doesn't get the "hoopla" surrounding Christmas.

The Celtics star was asked about how he feels about his first Christmas in Boston, and his answer was a lot less holiday spirited than anticipated. 

"The hoopla on Christmas, I don't really get into that," Irving said. "I don't really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday."

But he did add he was happy to be with his family.

"I'm just happy I get to be with my family so looking forward to that. Looking forward to playing in front of the fans and just playing against a high-level Washington team and going against great guys and then, of course, opening presents and that whole thing."

