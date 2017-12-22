Kyrie Irving doesn't have Dec. 25 marked in his calender as a holiday, and he doesn't get the "hoopla" surrounding Christmas.

The Celtics star was asked about how he feels about his first Christmas in Boston, and his answer was a lot less holiday spirited than anticipated.

Kyrie Irving: 'I don't really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday'

"The hoopla on Christmas, I don't really get into that," Irving said. "I don't really necessarily think of Christmas as a holiday."

But he did add he was happy to be with his family.

"I'm just happy I get to be with my family so looking forward to that. Looking forward to playing in front of the fans and just playing against a high-level Washington team and going against great guys and then, of course, opening presents and that whole thing."