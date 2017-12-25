Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, who suffered a gruesome injury to his left leg on the season's opening night, addressed the crowd before Boston's Christmas Day game against the Wizards.

"Teammates, coaches, the rest of the organization—just want to wish you guys a Merry Christmas, happy holidays," the 27-year-old All-Star said. "Thanks for the support this year. Go Celtics."

Hayward was not wearing a walking boot and appeared to be walking with only a very slight limp.

Hayward suffered a broken tibia and dislocated ankle when he fell awkwardly in the first quarter of Boston's opening game of the season against the Cavaliers.

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Jazz, Hayward signed a max contract with the Celtics as a free agent this summer. Hayward, 27, averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists last year in Utah.

There is no timetable for his return, but he said in November that he will not return this season.