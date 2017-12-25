One of the joys of following John Wall's career is that he seems to be just as good of a person as he is a basketball player.

The Wizards guard decided to help a struggling family this holiday season. This year, the father lost his job, while the mother was diagnosed with cancer. Wall gave the family $1,000 worth of groceries and tickets to a Wizards game. Most importantly, he decided to pay the private school tuition of the family's twins.

Good Morning America featured the story on Christmas Day, interviewing Wall and members of the family about his good deed. Wall surprised the family at an event for his foundation, where he gave underprivileged children an early screening of the movie Jumanji.

.@WashWizards point guard @JohnWall gifts family that has fallen on hard times $1,000 worth of groceries, tickets to a game and pays private school tuition for the family's twins. pic.twitter.com/MfN6alIAgU — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 25, 2017

"I want to be known as a great basketball player but even a better person," Wall said.

The family saw Wall and the Wizards beat the Clippers on Dec. 15. The Wizards are 18–15 entering Christmas Day.