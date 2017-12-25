WATCH: New Kyrie Irving–Directed Nike Ad Features Flat Earth Reference, Gronk Quoting Sun Tzu

There's a lot happening in this new Kyrie Irving self-directed Nike ad. 

By Stanley Kay
December 25, 2017

Kyrie Irving directed a new spot for Nike, and like the Celtics point guard's brain, there's a lot going on. 

The ad starts with Rob Gronkowski quoting Sun Tzu. There's a carnival, a cameo by the Boston Philharmonic and of course a flat earth reference. It's 60 seconds of pure chaos. 

"This is my world," Kyrie says as he pushes a two-dimensional earth replica on a swivel. 

After Kyrie dribbles to the sounds of the Philharmonic, he shouts out his "plant-based diet" as Gronk looks on befuddled. 

No reference to Christmas not necessarily being a holiday?

