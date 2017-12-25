Kyrie Irving directed a new spot for Nike, and like the Celtics point guard's brain, there's a lot going on.

The ad starts with Rob Gronkowski quoting Sun Tzu. There's a carnival, a cameo by the Boston Philharmonic and of course a flat earth reference. It's 60 seconds of pure chaos.

"This is my world," Kyrie says as he pushes a two-dimensional earth replica on a swivel.

After Kyrie dribbles to the sounds of the Philharmonic, he shouts out his "plant-based diet" as Gronk looks on befuddled.

Check out Kyrie's new ad for Nike that he directed 👀



No reference to Christmas not necessarily being a holiday?