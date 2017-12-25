There's a lot happening in this new Kyrie Irving self-directed Nike ad.
Kyrie Irving directed a new spot for Nike, and like the Celtics point guard's brain, there's a lot going on.
The ad starts with Rob Gronkowski quoting Sun Tzu. There's a carnival, a cameo by the Boston Philharmonic and of course a flat earth reference. It's 60 seconds of pure chaos.
"This is my world," Kyrie says as he pushes a two-dimensional earth replica on a swivel.
After Kyrie dribbles to the sounds of the Philharmonic, he shouts out his "plant-based diet" as Gronk looks on befuddled.
No reference to Christmas not necessarily being a holiday?