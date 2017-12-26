Last Two Minutes Report: Kevin Durant Fouled LeBron James Twice In Final Minute

By Chris Chavez
December 26, 2017

The NBA released its official assessment of the officiated events that took place in the last two minutes of the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers game on Christmas Day.

The assessment determined that Kevin Durant fouled LeBron James twice times in the final 27 seconds of the Warriors' 99–92 win.

The first missed call on Durant with James came with 1:12 remaining. He made body contact with James that affected the Cavaliers star's speed, quickness, balance and rhythm.

With 27.0 seconds remaining in the game, Durant made forearm contact with James that affected his drive to the basket. With 25.6 seconds remaining, Durant made contact with James' arm and body that affected his driving shot attempt.

James told reporters on Monday, ""He fouled me twice. But, whatever. What are you going to do about it?"

If Durant was called for the foul, James could've gone to the free throw line and possibly cut the deficit from 95–92 to 95–94.

James finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Durant scored 25 points and recorded five blocks for the Warriors.

