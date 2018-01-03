Yes, you read that headline correctly. The best idea you didn't know you needed in your life is being executed by the Delaware 87ers Wednesday night when the team takes the court in SpongeBob SquarePants uniforms to play the Erie BayHawks on Nickelodeon Night.

It's early, but these are most definitely the greatest themed uniforms ever thought of and they are in the running for the title of greatest uniform ever. Period.

The SpongeBob SquarePants uniforms are great for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that Emeka Okafor is wearing one.

Emeka Okafor models the SpongeBob uniforms the @Sevens, the @Sixers' affiliate, will be wearing for Nickelodeon Night tonight! #NBAGLeague



6:30 pm/et, Facebook Live: https://t.co/j5GIIU36uo pic.twitter.com/QE49tvXVdA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 3, 2018

If somebody stopped you in 2004—five years after SpongeBob hit the airwaves and the same year Okafor led UConn to a national title while averaging 17.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.1 blocks—and told you the best player in college basketball that season would one day wear a jersey inspired by the yellow fry cook in a professional basketball game, you would have laughed in that person's face.

But here we are. Just three days into 2018 and an idea so wild and amazing that you could never even imagine it is becoming a reality.

What takes these uniforms over the top though is that the beauty is all in the shorts. With most uniforms, the jersey is where most of the appeal is. But that is not the case with the SpongeBob uniforms. The detail in the shorts from the red tie, to the belt loops to the collar of SpongeBob's shirt make these beyond fantastic. The yellow jerseys with spots to represent SpongeBob's holes are nothing more than a complimentary piece to the greatest shorts that will ever be worn in a professional sporting event.

Add in that 10 of the 13 players on the 87ers are 25 or younger, meaning there is a really good chance they grew up watching SpongeBob, and the nostalgia of the whole situation goes off the charts.

The only things that could make this any better is if they were selling Krabby Patties at the stadium and the BayHawks wore Plankton jerseys to really make this a rivalry.

Or if the greatest band ever assembled performed at halftime.

You can watch the 87ers and BayHawks on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. EST to see the uniforms in action.

Are you ready?