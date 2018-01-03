The first few nights of the new year were relatively slow in the NBA, but Wednesday brings a loaded slate. On a night this busy, it's critical to have the right tools, such as Lineuplab's PlayerLab, at your disposal to win in DFS contests. This column highlights our favorite picks at every position for Wednesday.

Point Guard

Russell Westbrook, vs. Lakers (FD: $12,300, DK: $11,700)

Projected Points: FD: 53.72, DK: 57.49

The Westbrook of last year, you know, the one that won the MVP, has re-emerged of late. Over his last five games, he has averaged a triple-double with 33.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game. History suggests he can keep this up against the Lakers, a team against which he has averaged 66 DraftKings points per game this season. If Lonzo Ball remains out, Westbrook will have even less resistance in his path.

Goran Dragic, vs. Pistons (FD: $6,500, DK: $6,100)

Projected Points: FD: 31.39, DK: 32.26

After playing 38 minutes in his last game against the Magic, (25 points, four rebounds, eight assists), it seems that the Dragic’s elbow is back to 100%. He has averaged 35 DraftKings points over his last three contests, and was part of the perfect lineup on Tuesday. Dragic could possibly be a low-owned candidate because of Ish Smith’s defensive chops.

Shooting Guard

DeMar DeRozan, vs. Bulls (FD: $9,000, DK: $8,300)

Projected Points: FD: 41.84, DK: 42.02

DeRozan demolished the Bucks on Monday, setting a Raptors franchise record with 52 points. This could be the start of an incredible heater for DeRozan, who has been streaky in the past. He gets a favorable matchup Wednesday against a Bulls defense that allows 42.98 DraftKings points per game to shooting guards.

Gary Harris, vs. Suns (FD: $6,700, DK: $6,300)

Projected Points: FD: 31.75, DK: 31.78

Harris’s shooting gives him a solid floor every night, and his ceiling rises into the low-40s, especially against a team as awful as the Suns. The Suns are currently giving up a league-worst 25.08 real points to shooting guards per game, making a player like Harris particularly dangerous against them. He’s averaging 38 minutes per game over his last 15 contests, so he should have plenty of opportunity on Wednesday.

Small Forward

Jimmy Butler, vs. Nets (FD: $9,500, DK: $8,600)

Projected Points: FD: 43.13, DK: 42.75

Butler has been one of the best players in the league since the beginning of December, regularly playing his way into the perfect lineup with the Wolves take the floor. nearly every opponent he faces since the beginning of December. He gets a matchup on Wednesday against a subpar Nets team that isn’t likely to have an answer for him. The only risk here is a blowout, but Tom Thibodeau typically doesn’t let that alter his rotations. Butler is worth paying up for on Wednesday.

Trevor Ariza, vs. Magic (FD: $6,000, DK: $5,900)

Projected Points: FD: 28.93, DK: 29.05

Ariza lit a match to the Lakers in Sunday's double-OT victory, making six triples and ending with a season-high 26 points. With James Harden (hamstring) out for at least two weeks, Ariza will see more usage in the near future. Houston is ranked eighth in pace of play, while Orlando is seventh, so this game should have more than its fair share of possessions. Ariza should find a way to turn a profit on his modest price tag.

Power Forward

Kelly Olynyk, vs. Pistons (FD: $6,700, DK: $5,900)

Projected Points: FD: 29.51, DK: 30.47

Olynyk has stepped up in James Johnson’s absence, playing nearly 30 minutes per game with his increased role. He’s making it count most from distance, connecting on a career-high 43.7% of his attempts from behind the arc. Olynyk gives DFS players easy value at a shallow position on Wednesday.

Dirk Nowitzki, vs. Warriors (FD: $5,500, DK: $5,100)

Projected Points: FD: 23.73, DK: 24.12

Speaking of value plays, you would be hard-pressed to find a better one on Wednesday’s slate than Nowitzki. The 39-year-old has just made his 1,400th career start, and he’s still delivering, especially in the scoring department. Playing time can be an issue, as he has been capped below 30 minutes of late, but he still finds a way to produce with little run. He scored 33.3 DraftKings points in his last game, which has been his floor over his last five outings.

Center

Karl-Anthony Towns, vs. Nets (FD: $9,800, DK: $9,400)

Projected Points: FD: 45.36, DK: 47.04

If I’m going to call one player the centerpiece play of the night Wednesday, it’s Towns. The Nets are surrendering a shocking 56 fantasy points per game to the centers, second-most in the league. Towns is coming off one of his best games of the season in which he scored 66.3 DraftKings points and 67.1 FanDuel points. There's really no realistic scenario where the Nets slow him down. The only thing that could possibly get in the way is foul trouble or a blowout, but that is a minimal risk.

Jonas Valanciunas, vs. Bulls (FD: $5,000, DK: $4,900)

Projected Points: FD: 24.81, DK: 24.74

If you're looking for a value play at center, Valanciunas is your man. Though his minutes have been restricted lately, he has handled the Bulls this season, averaging 42.1 fantasy points per game in his last two meetings with the team from Chicago.