The Ball family circus may have moved to Lithuania but it isn’t any less absurd.

LiAngelo and LaMelo were officially introduced as members of BC Vytautas at a press conference on Friday. One local reporter came wearing Lakers gear and had a request for LaVar: sign my hat with the date that all three Ball brothers will play together for the Lakers. You have to give the reporter credit for his unorthodox approach, although it is a leading question.

LaVar makes it clear: All three Ball brothers will be on the Lakers by 2020 👀 pic.twitter.com/vKYWvBReQX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 5, 2018

Sadly, this seems about as farfetched as LaVar’s claim that he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one. LaMelo was considered one of the top high school players in his class and could wind up being an NBA-quality player in a few years, but LiAngelo isn’t on that level. The middle brother was just a three-star high school recruit and wasn’t expected to be a key contributor for UCLA had he stayed there.