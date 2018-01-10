Music moguls Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine visited Warriors practice on Tuesday to offer their perspective on business and the music industry.

The team's director of player programs, Jonnie West, invited Andre "Dr. Dre" Young, a six-time Grammy Award winner and the CEO of Beats Electronics, and his longtime partner Iovine as part of a mandated meeting to review nuances of the NBA salary cap and luxury tax, according to USA Today. The salary cap presentation is required by the National Basketball Players Association.

After watching HBO's 2017 docuseries The Defiant Ones over the summer and hearing of its popularity among other Warriors team members, West invited the co-founders of Beats to create a more compelling dialogue.

"Having these two is not like the true purpose of the meeting, but there’s still a lot that they can teach from a business standpoint," West said, according to USA Today.

The acclaimed record producer and rapper founded "Beats by Dre" headphones in 2008 with Iovine, a legendary producer and the co-founder of Interscope Records. In 2014, they sold the company to Apple for $3 billion.

Draymond Green told SFGate.com that he was "geeked" for Dre and Iovine's appearance.

Draymond Green asked what he hopes to learn from Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine today, said how two different people learned to work together, compared it to him and Steph: We "grew up different" pic.twitter.com/DcD9N7DoRY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 9, 2018

Dr. Dre, a Los Angeles native and Lakers fan, praised the Warriors as they practiced.

"These are the champions," he told USA Today. " I respect a lot of the players on this team. It's been amazing what they've been able to accomplish."

The Warriors, who are 33–8 and sit in first place in the Western Conference, host the Clippers on Wednesday night.