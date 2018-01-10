Watch: Kevin Durant Becomes Second Youngest Player to Reach 20,000 Points

Kevin Durant is the second youngest player in league history to reach this milestone.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 10, 2018

With a jump shot in the second quarter, Kevin Durant became the second youngest player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points Wednesday against the Clippers.

At 29 years and 103 days old, only LeBron James (28 years and 17 days) reached the milestone at a younger age. Kobe Bryant reached 20,000 points at 29 years and 122 days old.

Durant, a four-time scoring champion, averages 27.1 points per game for his career on 48.8 percent shooting. This season, Durant is averaging 25.9 points and shooting 50.1 percent from the field.

Durant is 44th on the all-time scoring list and eighth among active players, trailing only Dirk Nowitzki (6th), James (7th), Carmelo Anthony (21st), Vince Carter (23rd), Dwyane Wade (33rd), Pau Gasol (40th) and Joe Johnson (41st).

